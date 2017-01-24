State-Of-The-Art Dialysis Clinic Opens in Kapolei

U.S. Renal Care, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of Additional Center in West Oahu

(KAPOLEI, HI, Jan. 24, 2017) – AHL and U.S. Renal Care, Inc., today announced the opening of a new dialysis clinic in Kapolei in the former Simply Organized space at Laulani Village Shopping Center at 889 Kamokila Boulevard. The facility is the state’s newest and most advanced clinic to treat chronic and acute renal disease. The 15,400-square-foot clinic features 24 patient treatment stations including one private treatment station for added privacy. The clinic also includes a spacious waiting area, reception, four training rooms for learning at-home hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis services, office space and an equipment room and break room.

Completion of this clinic not only offers a new central location for residents to receive dialysis treatment, but additional capacity for those residents living in West O’ahu. U.S. Renal Care has 16 clinics in Hawaii, all on O’ahu, including a Farrington Highway location also in West O’ahu. AHL designed or renovated six of the newest facilities including those located at Pearl Ridge, Wahiawa, N. Kuakini Street, Farrington Highway and Beretania Street.

“Our overall goal was to create a healthy, comfortable and safe environment so we used a lot of natural light and calming interiors. Using the sun’s rays to light the treatment center makes it open and warm, resulting in a more pleasant environment overall,” said Gary Marshall, AIA, EDAC and director of Healthcare at AHL.

U.S. Renal Care has also equipped each treatment center with the latest in treatment chair comfort – each is heated, has a massage component and offers wi-fi and cable TV.

Currently open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the clinic can treat 72 patients a day in three shifts. Additional days and shifts will be added upon demand.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our clinic locations to the West Oahu area where our services are so greatly needed,” said Pliny Arenas, US Renal Care vice president of Operations. “For dialysis patients, access to dialysis care close to where they live is so important when it comes to improving a patient’s quality of life.”

U.S. Renal Care, Inc. merged with DSI Renal in January 2016, becoming the nation’s third largest dialysis provider serving approximately 23,000 patients across 33 states and Guam.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported last year that there are more than 168,000 Hawaii residents with chronic kidney disease, and that it costs roughly $80,000 a year to treat a dialysis patient, or $264 million annually in Hawaii alone.