Straub Medical Center – Kapolei Welcomes Physicians

KAPOLEI, O‘ahu, Hawai‘i (September 10, 2019) – The new Straub Medical Center – Kapolei Clinic & Urgent Care recently opened with the following primary care physicians on staff:

Dr. Claudio Lencinas, Internal Medicine



Lencinas has moved to the Kapolei Clinic from Straub Medical Center – Pearlridge Clinic. Board certified in internal medicine, he specializes in preventive medicine and chronic disease management. Lencinas received his medical degree from National University of Cuyo School of Medicine in Mendoza, Argentina. He completed his internship and residency at Cornell Medical College, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in New York.



Dr. Janee Sells, Family Medicine



Caring for patients of all ages with a particular interest in women’s and children’s health, Sells earned her medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine. She also attended Brigham Young University-Hawaii and completed her residency in family medicine at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center. Sells is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.





Located in The Grove at Ka Makana Ali‘i, Straub Medical Center – Kapolei Clinic & Urgent Care provides primary care and urgent care services, imaging and laboratory services. Specialty care is provided by physicians from Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s medical centers on O‘ahu, including Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Medical Center. Specialties currently available include adult and pediatric sports medicine, OB-GYN, urology and pediatric neurology.



The clinic offers primary care services Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Urgent care services are available daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Kapolei clinic, call 426-9300.