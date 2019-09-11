Straub Medical Center – Kapolei Welcomes Physicians

KAPOLEI, O‘ahu, Hawai‘i (September 10, 2019) – The new Straub Medical Center – Kapolei Clinic & Urgent Care recently opened with the following primary care physicians on staff:
Located in The Grove at Ka Makana Ali‘i, Straub Medical Center – Kapolei Clinic & Urgent Care provides primary care and urgent care services, imaging and laboratory services. Specialty care is provided by physicians from Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s medical centers on O‘ahu, including Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Medical Center. Specialties currently available include adult and pediatric sports medicine, OB-GYN, urology and pediatric neurology.
The clinic offers primary care services Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Urgent care services are available daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Kapolei clinic, call 426-9300.