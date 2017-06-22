The Caregiver Foundation Announces a New Caregiver Support Group to Meet in Kapolei!

The newly formed West Side Caregiver Support Group will meet for the first time at the Ilima at Leihano in Kapolei on July 11, 2017 from 7-9pm.

Honolulu, Hawaii: The Caregiver Foundation announces the newest Caregiver Support Group. The new group is free of charge and will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 7-9 pm at the Ilima at Leihano in Kapolei on Oahu.

Current Family Caregivers

Long Distance Caregivers

Past Caregivers

Future Caregivers

All Caregivers are welcome to come and learn new skills, share ideas, deal with frustrations and concerns and benefit from an environment of understanding and support.

This new support group joins a growing list of other support group locations on Oahu. For other

locations, visit The Caregiver Foundation’s website — www.thecaregiverfoundation.org, scroll down to “Quick Links” and click “Find a Support Group”.

Contact The Caregiver Foundation for information and directions:

Phone – 808-625-3782

Email – gary@thecaregiverfoundation.org

Website – www.thecaregiverfoundation.org