The Cheesecake Factory Prepares for Opening of Second Oahu Restaurant

by KHON 2

The Cheesecake Factory is getting ready to officially open its second restaurant on Oahu.

The restaurant was bustling Thursday as staff members served invited guests as part of their pre-opening training.

“We opened our first restaurant here on Oahu in Waikiki in 2003 and it was more than time for a second location, so we’re really excited to be opening in Kapolei,” said Alethea Rowe, senior director of public relations.

One of the featured items on the menu: the Celebration Cheesecake with layers of vanilla cake, mascarpone mousse cheesecake, and confetti.

This is considered the final rehearsal for the team prior to the restaurant’s Sept. 19 grand opening at Ka Makana Alii.

“We had more than 3,500 applications for our staff members, hired about 120 local staff members, and they are really the best of the best — so hospitable, so service-minded. They really fit The Cheesecake Factory culture perfectly and they’re thrilled to be waiting on guests today,” said Rowe.

The restaurant is still hiring. Click here if you’re interested in applying for a position.