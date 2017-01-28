The Cheesecake Factory, Sephora Coming To Ka Makana Alii

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (January 26, 2017) – Ka Makana Alii announced today that restaurant and retail giants – The Cheesecake Factory and Sephora – will open their first West Oahu locations at the new regional shopping center in Kapolei. The globally recognized brands are among numerous tenants that have joined the center since its October debut, with several new stores set to open this month.

“Ka Makana Alii is proud to add popular, world-renowned brands like The Cheesecake Factory and Sephora to our premier roster of tenants, and there is no doubt that the people of West Oahu are just as excited,” said Stephanie England, General Manager of Ka Makana Alii. “Each has seen incredible success in Hawaii, and the fact that Ka Makana Alii has been selected for the newest locations in the state really demonstrates our center’s role in meeting the demand for world-class shopping and dining experiences in this growing region.”

The Cheesecake Factory, known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts will open an 8,000-square-foot standalone restaurant at Ka Makana Alii offering a wide range of more than 250 dishes and the brand’s full line of award-winning desserts.

Sephora’s new 5,402-square-foot store at Ka Makana Alii will offer classic and emerging brands of products including makeup, skin care, fragrance, body, smile care, and hair care, in addition to Sephora’s own private label.

Also joining Ka Makana Alii this January is West Oahu’s newest Wendy’s; Infinitea, now open in the center’s Food Market; and GoWireless – A Verizon Authorized Retailer, celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, January 28 with a live concert by Irie Love.