UnKoz Garage: Looking for People Ready to make a Change!

Anyone looking to better their health and wellness goals, through personal training that’s affordable??

We’re looking to sign up FIVE new clients who are ready to make a change in their current lifestyle. Contact us at 808-445-4929/808-476-1334 to schedule your first session at just $10.00. We not only offer personal training sessions, but we also have group fitness classes (dance fitness, Hot Hula Fitness and Pound Fit).

Our age range ranges from 11 years-old to 73 years-old… we deal with clients who have all kinds of aches and pains and previous injuries… but, everyone knows there is ALWAYS a modification! So, are you ready?

Visit us at: www.unkozgarage.com
“LIKE” us on FB at: Unkoz Garage
Add us on FB at: Unkoz Garage
Follow us on IG: @unkozgarage @unkozgaragefitness

