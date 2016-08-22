University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Austin Campus Recognizes Kapolei’s Sylvia Lee

The University’s Austin Campus Celebrated Its First Graduating Class In The Master Of Occupational Therapy Program

Austin, TX, August 16, 2016 — The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is proud to announce that more than 60 graduates from the university’s Austin campus were presented with degrees at the summer commencement ceremony on Saturday, August 13. USAHS is a leading graduate institution that emphasizes rehabilitative and health science education through innovative classroom education. This commencement marked the first graduating class of the Master of Occupational Therapy program on the University’s Austin campus.

“This is an exciting day to celebrate all of our graduates and especially to celebrate and recognize the first graduating class in Occupational Therapy at our Austin campus,” said Dr. Wanda Nitsch, President of the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS). “I hope these OT graduates and all of our graduates will remember this accomplishment and look forward to being a service to others. It’s now time to go out and showcase skills and knowledge.”

In addition to Master of Occupational Therapy, graduates were joined by family and friends as they received Master of Orthopaedic Assistant and Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees.

The University also granted several prestigious awards to graduates who embody their program’s mission and attributes including professionalism, clinical reasoning, ethical standards and commitment to professional growth.