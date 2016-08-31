Update From The Capitol – September 2016

Aloha e Friends,

Schools are back in session and of course this means more traffic on the H1, so please plan ahead. The good news is that the state Department of Transportation (DOT) has made a few low-cost improvements to relieve some of the congestion. As you’ll notice for eastbound morning commuters, the Zipper Lane has expanded to two lanes and is now open until 9am instead of 8:30am. Also, we can now use the shoulder lane on the eastbound H1 from Kualaka‘i Parkway to Kunia Road. A special mahalo shout-out to DOT Director, Ford Fuchigami, for his efforts to help Westside commuters. Why not drop him a line and say mahalo too. Send your email to dotpao@hawaii.gov.

And as always, please feel free to contact me at 586-6830 or email sengabbard@capitol.hawaii.gov if I can help you or your family in any way.

Pueo Informational Meeting

I co-hosted a meeting with Rep. Ty Cullen, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) on the pueo, a subspecies of the short-eared owl, at UH West O‘ahu on August 18th. Close to 90 people from the community attended the meeting to hear from experts on future studies that are planned on this endemic species. One of the positive outcomes of the event was that during the lead-up to the meeting, both DLNR and USFWS realized that they were both starting surveys on the pueo. Now, they’re comparing notes to see how they can coordinate their future research efforts. My perspective is that it’s key to get the results of these studies in order to make decisions based on the best available science. As the Chair of the Senate’ Water, Land, and Agriculture Committee, I’ll continue dialoguing with DLNR, USFWS, and the community on this important issue and welcome your feedback.

6th Annual “Get Ready Ewa Beach Emergency Preparedness Fair”

The Ewa Emergency Preparedness Committee is hosting the 6th Annual “Get Ready Ewa Beach Emergency Preparedness Fair” on September 10th from 9am to 1pm at Ewa Makai Middle School (91-6291 Kapolei Parkway). The theme of this year’s fair is “Get Trained” and the event is free. The event will include informational booths, seminars, and hands-on training. For more information, please contact, Ray Cordeiro at 682-0111 or Jackie Dawson at getreadyewabeach@gmail.com.

American Red Cross Fire Alarms for Seniors

I’m helping to get the word out about how the American Red Cross is working with the Honolulu Fire Department to install free Smoke Alarms in homes of seniors. Consider these facts: On average, 7 people die every day in a home fire in the U.S. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 50%. If you would like to be a part of this free program, call the Red Cross at 739-8111, leave your name, phone number, and address. The Red Cross will call you back to schedule an appointment to install the smoke alarms. Pretty cool program!

Next “Listen Story” Meeting

My next “listen story” meeting will be held at the Kapolei High School Teacher’s Lounge meeting room on September 24th from 9am to 10am.