Urgent Care Hawaii Announces New Expanded Hours and New Easy ZipPASS Online Reservation System

Honolulu, December 1, 2016: Urgent Care Hawaii announces new expanded hours at two of its new clinics. Starting December 4th, 2016, the Kapolei Clinic at 890 Kamokila Blvd. Kapolei, HI 96707, will be open Sundays from 9 AM to 5 PM, and the Kailua Clinic at 660 Kailua Rd, Kailua, HI 96734, will be open Saturdays from 9 AM to 5 PM starting Saturday, December 10th, 2016.

Medical Director, Pani Shoja, M.D., remarks, “We are looking forward to expanding the hours at our clinics to better serve our patients with fast, friendly, family care.” CEO Donna Schmidt adds, “We are finding that with the flu season upon us, we are seeing an increase in demand for urgent care. In addition, we offer Occupational Medicine and Workers’ Compensation services. People and companies save time and money. There is little wait at our clinics and people can walk in and even go online and reserve their space through our new easy ‘ZipPASS’ system at ucarehi.com.”

Urgent Care Hawaii is committed to excellence, community and education. Dr. Shoja shares important breaking health news in the Urgent Care Hawaii online newsletter every month. Recently she alerted the public to an increased incidence in stomach flu cases on Oahu and what people should know about symptoms and treatment, a CDC report about an increase in mumps cases in the United States and helpful tips to help reduce holiday stress and depression.

Urgent Care Hawaii also educates patients about when they should use urgent care instead of an emergency room. Schmidt remarks, “What we bring into the community is high acuity urgent care which means we care for and treat patients with complex medical problems. We offer EKGs, lab tests, splinting for sprains, IV therapy for dehydration, and more. Urgent Care Hawaii is a trusted alternative to the emergency room. This results in savings – both in cost and time – without compromising the level of care.”

The Urgent Care Hawaii Clinic in Waikiki is conveniently located at 1860 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 101, Honolulu, HI 96815, and the Pearl City Clinic is at 1245 Kuala Street, Suite 103, Pearl City, HI 96782. For more information about Urgent Care Hawaii services, locations and hours, please call 808-456-CARE (2273) or visit http://www.ucarehi.com