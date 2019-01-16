VEX VRC Robotics Championship Results

In a field of 36 middle and high school robotics teams from across the state, Highlands Intermediate School’s robotics team Team 394A earned the competition’s highest award (VEX Excellence Award – Middle School) and shared the title of Tournament Champions with Kohala High School’s Na Paniolo Team 2460A! Also, Pearl City High School’s Team 4142B captured the Robot Skills Challenge Champion Award and Amaze Award. All three teams plus Waialua High & Intermediate (VEX Excellence Award – High School) and Sacred Hearts Academy (Design Award) are qualified to participate in the VEX Worlds in Louisville, Kentucky this April.
Kapolei-based Island Pacific Academy’s Navigator Robotics (Team 442X) earned the Create Award, which recognizes a robot with a creative engineering solution.