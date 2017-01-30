Wendy’s To Open 8th Hawaii Location At Ka Makana Ali‘i On February 1st.

A Hawaiian blessing will take place at 8:30 a.m., doors open to the public at 9 a.m.

KAPOLEI, HI (Monday, January 30, 2017) – Cotti Foods has announced that they will be opening a new Wendy’s on February 1st at Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei, West O‘ahu.

a.m., and doors will open to the public at 9:00 a.m. To celebrate our grand opening, the first 200 customers at the new location will receive a free Junior Frosty with any purchase!!!

General Manager for the Ka Makana Ali‘i restaurant is Magie Respicio. This will be the eighth Wendy’s location in Hawai’i, and Cotti Foods, who has the exclusive franchise agreement for Hawai’i, plans to announce more locations soon.

“When we acquired all seven Wendy’s locations in Hawai’i in 2014, it was with the commitment to building the Wendy’s brand and opening more locations throughout the state,” said Cotti Foods’ president and CEO, Peter Capriotti II, who also has a residence here and is actively involved in supporting the local community. “The current Hawai’i Wendy’s locations have always performed well thanks to our local team members, and we’re looking forward to growing even more here in Hawai’i.”

“We are very excited that Wendy’s is opening at Ka Makana Ali‘i, joining the exciting mix of restaurants and eateries at our premier center,” said Stephanie England, General Manager of Ka Makana Ali‘i. “Whether itʻs a family on-the-go, or students in the area coming for an after school snack, the new location offers the people of West O‘ahu quality American eats with quick service and convenience.”