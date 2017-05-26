Winners of HART “Connecting Communities” Poster Contest

Winning student artists of the HART “Connecting Communities” Poster Contest have been selected “We’re happy that the future beneficiaries of our rail system have taken the time to create such colorful posters that capture the spirit of connecting communities, which is one of the key features of our project,” said HART Interim Executive Director and CEO Krishniah Murthy. “We look forward to continuing our student poster contest again next school year.”

Below is a breakdown of the winning contestants.

Digital Art Category Winners:

9 th & 10 th

1st Mark-Ashley Fagasi Faulkner, Kapolei High School (10th grade)

2nd Shunjiro Horikawa, Henry J. Kaiser High School (9th grade)

11 th & 12 th

1st Ami Kinnamon, Kalaheo High School (11th Grade)

2nd Hayley Ikeda, Kalaheo High School (12th Grade)

3rd Marcus Ellis, Kalaheo High School (12th Grade)

3rd Diego J. Miranda, Kalaheo High School (12th Grade)

Hand-drawn Art Category Winners:

9 th & 10 th

1st Annika Erickson, Kapolei High School (9th Grade)

2nd Laney Chang, Kapolei High School (9th Grade)

3rd Mikala Jardine, Kapolei High School (9th Grade)

11 th & 12 th

1st Andrew Elizaga Henry J., Kaiser High School (11th Grade)

2nd Jonalyn Cabusora, Farrington High School (11th Grade)

3rd Josiah Haywood, Hawaii Technology Academy (12th Grade)

Congratulations to all of our entrants for their creative views of “connecting communities.” Special thanks to our corporate sponsor, Royal Contracting, and our poster contest judges for whittling down the entries to pick the winners.