Wong and Asato Join May’s Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii – August 23, 2016 – May’s Hawaii, a division of Palama Holdings LLC, announces two new hires. Darlene Wong was named brand manager and Eddie Asato joined the company as director of business development, a new position.



As brand manager, Wong is responsible for the production and marketing of May’s Hawaii retail-branded products, including its popular teri-beef patties and kalua pork as well as other marinated meat products. Wong’s previous experience includes three years as head of retail marketing for the Mobile Phones Division of Samsung Electronics Philippines Co. and eight years as retail marketing manager for Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines, Inc. Wong is a graduate of De La Salle University- College of St. Benilde in Manila, where she received a BSBA degree, majoring in export management.



Asato is responsible for sales and profit budgeting; marketing; and distribution, production and go-to-market strategy and implementation for May’s retail and foodservice industry customers state-wide. Previously he was trade development manager at Frito-Lay of Hawaii. Prior to that he held positions as vice president/general manager of sales and marketing for Five-0 marketing and region operations manager for Canned Foods, Inc. (Berkeley, CA). A resident of Kapahulu, Asato earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Hawaii-Manoa, with a focus on business management.