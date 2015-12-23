Your Retirement Money

By Darrell Que

Merle Gilley, my mentor and the author of My Family Financial Miracle just created a new online video training series where he shows hard working American families how they can protect and control their retirement money, and never expose it to stock market risk or massive taxation.

According to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine, America’s federal debt is like a “ticking debt bomb”.

This is just one of the reasons why I’m deeply concerned for my clients, friends and associates.

I personally believe The Federal Government has no choice but to eventually raise taxes. You need to know everything you can about how to legally minimize taxes and simultaneously protect what you’ve worked so hard to accumulate from Market risk.

Merle even went one step further by providing proof with his own statements since 2003 (he gives this away to anyone who visits the site).

I’ve personally never seen anyone other than Merle do this, and he’s agreed to allow my clients, friends and associates have access to watch his training videos with a private promo code he gave me.

