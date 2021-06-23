Campbell Square becomes first ‘existing’ building in Kapolei to achieve LEED Gold certification

Campbell Square is a newly certified LEED Gold office building, becoming the first “existing” building in the City of Kapolei to achieve the prestigious recognition. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and is an international symbol of excellence in sustainability.

Campbell Square opened in 1993, the year the USGBC was established and 10 years before the organization unveiled the LEED program, in 2003. The 132,073-square-foot office complex comprises two three-story buildings (the James Campbell and Kapolei buildings) with more than 50 tenants and is also the headquarters for the James Campbell Company LLC. As a precursor to the green building movement, the James Campbell Building – the city’s first office building – was designed with energy- and water-saving systems as well as building materials and furnishings selected with sustainability in mind.

“Campbell Square achieved LEED Silver certification in 2012. Reaching Gold certification required a continuing commitment our sustainability goals and implementation of practical and measurable strategies and solutions to reach them,” said Corinne Hiromoto, senior asset manager, James Campbell Company LLC, at the Earth Day unveiling of the LEED Gold plaque. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without the efforts of our dedicated team of building engineers; our construction, facility and property managers; and the steadfast support of Campbell Square’s tenants and their employees who have embraced the sustainable practices we have put in place over the years.”

Measurable results leading to Campbell Square’s LEED Gold certification included significant reduction of annual on-site energy consumption and reduction of annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, the James Campbell Company is creating a path forward through LEED certification.”