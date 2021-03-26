Construction to begin on upcoming business park in West Oahu

By HNN Staff

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held this week for the upcoming Hoopili Business Park in Leeward Oahu, adding to what many say is the island’s growing “second city.”

Private investment company Jupiter Holdings will begin building on a 44 acre plot of land between the H-1 Freeway and Farrington Highway

The development will feature 32 fee simple lots for commercial use. Aloun Farms is among the businesses already planning to move their head quarters in. Lots will range in size from half an acre upward of over 3 acres.

“Ho’opili Business Park provides the next crucial phase in the ongoing success of this vibrant new master-planned community. In addition to providing commercial and industrial services to the surrounding population, Hoopili Business Park is expected to create approximately 2,500 new jobs upon full buildout,” Ed St. Geme of Jupiter Holdings said

Opening of the business park is slated for next year. Developers also tout its location for easy access to major transportation hubs around Oahu.

The overall master plan for the new Hoopili community will cover 1,600 with 11,750 homes planned.