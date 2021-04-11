HCAP Contributes $50,000 to HomeAid Hawaii to Build Housing for Homeless in Kalaeloa

By HCAP Communications

We are pleased to announce that on Thursday, April 8th, Honolulu Community Action Program, Inc. (“HCAP”) presented a check of $50,000 to HomeAid Hawaiʻi. The contribution will support HomeAid Hawaii in the development of Kamaʻokū, a master planned community in Kalaeloa, that provides permanent housing for homeless individuals. The funds will specifically be used towards helping to weatherize the homes in order to make them more energy-efficient. Kamaʻokū, the first kauhale of its kind, will include 36 tiny homes, a community center, a multi-purpose gathering space, and a community farming area. HCAP’s contribution, through CARES Act funding, will help to provide housing for one of the most vulnerable populations of the COVID-19 pandemic. HCAP’s Kumuhonua Transitional Living Center Program Manager Davilyn Chang and HomeAid Hawaiʻi’s Executive Director, Nani Medeiros were in attendance for the check presentation. After the check presentation, Nani gave a tour of the construction site and showed everyone the tiny homes being developed. Nani explained that the homes are 90 square feet and are designed for single occupants.

Interior of Tiny Homes

HCAP Executive Director, Robert N.E. Piper stated, “I’m proud and humbled to support the fine work of HomeAid Hawaii in its delivery of Kamaʻokū to those who’ve proudly served our nation and who remain an important yet forgotten part of our community. Today, HCAP stands proudly with HomeAid Hawaii and all of its supporters on this kauhale which represents the first building block of many more to come in our unified battle to end homelessness in our community.”

Mahalo to HomeAid Hawaiʻi for its partnership with our agency. These types of partnerships are important in delivering quality programs and services to low-income individuals and families on Oʻahu, especially during these challenging times due to COVID-19. Our agency looks forward to sharing more about the Kamaʻokū community as the project progresses.